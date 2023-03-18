Bhopal: Jan Abhiyan Parishad to help implement Ladli Behna Yojana, PESA Act

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad is playing an important role for public welfare. Jan Abhiyan Parishad will be nodal agency to ensure public participation in welfare schemes of all the government departments.

It will be mandatory for the voluntary organisations (NGOs) working in the state to register on Jan Abhiyan Parishad's portal. The publicity work for welfare schemes will be assigned to Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

The chief minister was addressing the state-level convention of Prasfutan Samitis of Jan Abhiyan Parishad at Jamboree Ground in Bhopal on Saturday. He released Jan Abhiyan Parishad’s booklet, Prerna Path on the occasion. Finance minister Jagdish Devda was also present.

In his address, Chouhan sought cooperation of Jan Abhiyan Parishad workers, members and office-bearers in implementation of Ladli Behna Yojana aimed at women empowerment. From March 25, Parishad and other organisations will help in filling application forms of scheme. It is necessary to inform people about the eligibility for the scheme, Chouhan said.

Speaking further, he said that Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act was applicable only in the rural areas of the state. Peace committees of gram sabhas are being formed under PESA Act in 89 blocks of the state. For this work, Parishad and the new organisations have to become allies.

According to Chouhan, activities of Jan Abhiyan Parishad were stopped in 2019 by the then government. Financial assistance, which was given to other organisations, was also stopped, he added.

MoU signed

An MoU was signed between Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Rural University, Satna, and Heartfulness Institute (Shri Ram Chandra Mission) Samunnati Financial Inter Mediation and Services Private Limited.