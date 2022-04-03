Bhopal: Jaishankar Prasad’s Kamayani staged during 5-day Late Prabhat Ganguly Rashtriya Sanskritik Mahotsav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dance drama, Kamayani, based on Jaishankar Prasad’s epic was staged at Shaheed Bhawan on Sunday evening.

It was staged on the third day of ongoing five-day Late Prabhat Ganguly Rashtriya Sanskritik Mahotsav Dharohar-12. Kriti Ballet and Performing Arts, Bhopal, organised the event, which was dedicated to late classical singer and musician Siddharam Swami Korwar.

Written and directed by Manoj Nair, the one-hour dance drama was presented by 15 artistes of Chaitanya Socio Cultural Society.

Kamayani is considered one of the greatest literary works written in modern times in Hindi literature. It also signifies the epitome of Chhayavadi school of Hindi poetry, which gained popularity in late 19th and early 20th centuries.

It depicts the interplay of human emotions, thoughts, and actions by taking mythological metaphors. It has characters like Manu, Ida and ?raddh? who are found in Vedas. The play, Sant Tukaram, directed by Sanjay Mehta will be staged on Monday evening.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:54 PM IST