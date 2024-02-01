Bhopal: Jaipur Firm Booked For Duping Investors Of ₹1.77Cr

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force has registered a case against a Jaipur-based firm for allegedly duping investors of around Rs 1.77 crore in the name of doubling the amount, said officials on Wednesday.

SP, STF, Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said that a complaint was submitted to ADG Pankaj Kumar Shrivastava about the fraud committed by the company. The ADG had formed a team to investigate the case.

The SP said that the company had opened offices in four cities—Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Chhindwara and lured investors promising double of the invested amount in a year. In the beginning, the company ‘kept its promise’ and gave the promised amount to the investors.

As the investors came in confidence, they deposited huge amounts into the firm.

“One of the investors had deposited Rs 54 lakh, one had put all the money from his property as investment and someone had postponed marriage as they wanted to make it grand after a year of investment,” he said.

Amount may cross Rs 200: SP

The SP said that at present eight people have filed a complaint, but there may be thousands of investors and the amount may cross Rs 200 crore.

He also added that according to the RBI guideline the non-banking companies can give 12% interest on the investment not more than that.