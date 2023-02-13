Bhopal: ‘Jahan Milenge Bittu-Sona, Tod Denge Kona Kona’ - Sena warns Valentine Day revelers

Shiv Sena members holding a protest on the eve of Valentine's Day in in Sagar | FP

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): Shiv Sena as well as Sanskriti Bachao Manch have warned the love birds against celebrating Valentine's Day on Tuesday. Sanskriti Bachao Manch staged a protest in Bhopal, while Shiv Sena members held a demonstration in Sagar on Valentine's Day eve.

A video which has gone viral, the Shiv Sainiks are seen warning the lovebirds, shouting, ‘Jahan Milenge Bittu-Sona, Tod Denge Kona Kona (Wherever they will find Bittu-Sona (lovebirds), they will break every part of them".

In the video, the saffron-clad Shiv Sena workers can also be seen oiling and worshiping their lathis and pledging to teach a lesson to couples found celebrating Valentine's Day.

Sanskriti Bachao Manch convener Chandra Shekhar Tiwari has called upon the people to boycott the celebrations and observe Pulwama attack anniversary. The youngsters should pay tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama attack instead of celebrating Valentine’s Day, he added.

Pulwama attack is one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred on February 14, 2019 and so the day should be observed in the memory of martyrs, he said.

“Manch has constituted 12 squads for monitoring parks and hotels. Each squad will have 10 members. They will keep an eye on parks and hotels where lovebirds turn up on the day. We have also warned hotel owners to ensure no obscenity is seen on the day on their campus,” said Tiwari.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)