Bhopal: IVF centers in six medical colleges in three months

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) centres will be opened in six medical colleges in next three months, state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said. Proposal has been invited from six medical colleges. The health department is coming out with IVF centres in government sector first time in the state. The same facility costs Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh in private centres.

The six medical colleges where the centre is to be set up are Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Medical College, Indore, Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa, Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar.

The IVF is a complex series of procedures used to prevent genetic problems and assist in conceiving the child. Under IVF procedure, mature eggs are collected from ovaries and fertilised by sperm in a lab.

'We are coming with specialided services in medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Cathlabs will also be opened in medical colleges. We are committed to developing tertiary health care in the state,' Sarang said.

IVF centre, Arera Colony, MDm Dr Randhir Singh said, 'In private sector, IVF costs Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The state government has constituted state level board and I am one of its members. We will make a comprehensive plan. We will start teaching and training for IVF centres in medical colleges.'

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:34 AM IST