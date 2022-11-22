Bhopal: It will be Rahul vs Shivraj at Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government looks active about the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is entering the state on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Yatra will stay in the state for 13 days.

Therefore, the state government, as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is all set to confront him. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan seems to be leading the attack against the Congress leader. As Rahul Gandhi is arriving at Burhanpur, Chauhan is all set to reach Pandhana where he will discuss the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996 with the tribal people.

In the coming days, Chauhan may take part in some events in Malwa and Nimar and on December 4, he will be at the mausoleum of Tantya Mama where tribal people will gather to attend a function. Since Rahul’s Yatra will pass through Malwa and Nimar, Chouhan will be with the tribal people in these areas on those days.

The BJP is taking out Gaurav Yatra to tell people about the provisions of the PESA Act. At these events, besides discussing the provisions of the Act, Chauhan will be tearing into Rahul whose Yatra is focusing on the areas dominated by tribal people. Therefore, Chauhan, too, is ready with a plan to pay attention to the tribal people.

The Congress is putting up posters, banners and hoardings to highlight the Yatra. The government, too, is not sitting idle. It is preparing posters, banners and hoardings on the PESA Act to counter the Yatra. Rahul Gandhi may take the MP government to task on various issues, so the preparations are on to give a suitable reply to him.

Most BJP leaders in Gujarat

As Yatra is entering Madhya Pradesh, many BJP leaders, including state party president VD Sharma, ministers Narottam Mishra, Vishwas Sarang, Inder Singh Parmar and Arvind Bhadauria are in Gujarat campaigning for the party. This is the reason that the Chief Minister himself has to lead the attack against Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has prepared a list containing information about the MP government. The government, too, is getting ready to give a suitable reply to the Congress leader.