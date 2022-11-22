e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen to be present at senior national women's boxing championship

Bhopal: Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen to be present at senior national women's boxing championship

The sports and youth welfare department made the announcement regarding the championship through their Twitter handle.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia paid a visit to Tatya Tope Stadium on Tuesday | FP Pic
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will host the upcoming senior national women's boxing championship in December. On Tuesday, sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia paid a visit to Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal and met with officials about the boxing tournament and the Khelo India Youth Games, 2022.

Minister Scindia also reviewed the preparations for the senior national tournament with sports and youth welfare, Madhya Pradesh, director Ravi Kumar Gupta and other officials.

The sports and youth welfare department made the announcement regarding the championship through their social media (Twitter) handle. The tweet said, "Stay tuned to see Mary Kom, Nikhat Zarine's scintillating punches in December. The senior national women's boxing championship will be organised in Bhopal in the month of December."

According to women’s boxing legend, Olympian Mangte Chungneijang, also known as Mary Kom, is supposed to mark her presence during the event. Many international women’s boxers like Nikhat Zareen, Pooja Rani Bohra and Sweety Boora are also most likely to be a part of the upcoming tournament.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court extends deadline for admissions to technical courses till Nov 30 in MP

Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court extends deadline for admissions to technical courses till Nov 30 in MP

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces waiver on loan interest to farmers

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces waiver on loan interest to farmers

Bhopal: Recruitment in government posts picks up pace

Bhopal: Recruitment in government posts picks up pace

Bhopal: BKS rally demands direct transfer of money to farmers

Bhopal: BKS rally demands direct transfer of money to farmers

Bhopal: DEO changes school timing due to Kalash Yatra

Bhopal: DEO changes school timing due to Kalash Yatra