Bhopal: Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen to be present at senior national women's boxing championship

Bhopal: Sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia paid a visit to Tatya Tope Stadium on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will host the upcoming senior national women's boxing championship in December. On Tuesday, sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia paid a visit to Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal and met with officials about the boxing tournament and the Khelo India Youth Games, 2022.

Minister Scindia also reviewed the preparations for the senior national tournament with sports and youth welfare, Madhya Pradesh, director Ravi Kumar Gupta and other officials.

The sports and youth welfare department made the announcement regarding the championship through their social media (Twitter) handle. The tweet said, "Stay tuned to see Mary Kom, Nikhat Zarine's scintillating punches in December. The senior national women's boxing championship will be organised in Bhopal in the month of December."

According to women’s boxing legend, Olympian Mangte Chungneijang, also known as Mary Kom, is supposed to mark her presence during the event. Many international women’s boxers like Nikhat Zareen, Pooja Rani Bohra and Sweety Boora are also most likely to be a part of the upcoming tournament.