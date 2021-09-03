Bhopal IT Park eyes 9 more MNCs, 35 firms to set up units soon  

Bhopal: Thirty-five companies have recently purchased plots in Bhopal IT Park and the management is in talks with nine others including companies like Tata Consultancy Service, informed Ajay Malik,the deputy manager of IT Park on Thursday.

Bhopal IT Park, which was proposed almost a decade ago, has now eight companies working in the park. Spread in 250 acres, the IT Park has reserved 50 acres for the Electronic Clusters.

The 35 new companies from India and abroad have been handed over their lease to construct their complexes in both IT Park and the Electronic Clusters. They are yet to get the building permission though, said Malik.

“The management is in talks with nine other multinational companies who are willing to invest – whether purchase or rent out – in the Bhopal IT Park. The Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) has also displayed their interest and we are positive to lock the deal by the end of the year,” he said.

The companies that invest in the plot are allotted three years to begin their work on the land as per the IT Investment Promotion Policy 2016 (Amended). Twenty-nine of the 35 companies who have bought the plots before and during Covid-19 are in the final stage of getting their permissions and starting the construction work.

On the other hand, the policy states that the companies who have rented out the office space in the Park are to be given 90 days to get their pre-launch preparations done.

US company to begin operations by end of Nov

The digital transformation company from USA working with AI and cognitive technology, Sutherlands Global, has finalised its rent agreement in August end this year. The office at Bhopal IT Park will be their first outlet in Northern India, said Ajay Malik,the deputy manager of IT Park. “The company has rented out about 11,500 square feet in the Park and has begun training youths in the campus for the job. At least 80 youths are undertaking training at their office in the Park. The commercial operations are set to begin from November end,” added Malik.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 05:01 AM IST