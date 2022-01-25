Bhopal: It is ice-cold as chilly winds blow in state

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A cold wave swept state capital and other parts of state on Tuesday leading to sharp drop in night temperature, according to meteorological department official. In addition to Bhopal, Dhar and Ratlam are in grip of cold wave. Orange alert has been issued for cold wave and cold day like condition in the state as chilly winds are blowing from nothern parts of the country.

Pachmarhi recorded drop of 4.4 degrees in night temperature on Monday that settled at 2.6 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded drop of 4.4 degrees and settled at 5.5 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, fresh western disturbance over mountains and its induced circulation over northern plains have caused cold in central India. The dual system is passing starting with extreme western parts. Due to this, chilly winds have begun to sweep the plains. The cold air is blowing in neighouring states too.

As per report, cold wave is likely blow in Raisen, Dhar, Sehore, Chhatarpur, Ratlam, Dhar, Ujjain, Guna, Mandaur, Neemuch, Bhopal and Ashoknagar. Cold day like condition is likely to prevail in Gwalior, Chambal and Jabalpur divisions and districts like Indore, Ujjain, Tikamgarh, Betul, Shajapur, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Sagar, Damoh, Dhar, Khandwa and Khargone districts.

In the last 24 hours, Betul, Shajapur, Indore and Ujjain experienced intense cold. Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Ratlam, Bhopal, Khandwa, Datia, and Guna district were moderately cold.

Meteorological department officer PK Saha said western parts recorded maximum drop in night temperature. Eastern parts are likely to experience biting cold or cold day like situation on January 26.The current spell of winter chill is likely to persist for three to four days in the state.

Night temp on Jan 24

Cities Degrees Celsius

Pachmarhi 2.6

Raisen 4.5

Guna 5.4

Bhopal 5.5

Khajuraho 5.5

Nowgong 5.5

Dhar 5.7

Shajapur 6.0

Ratlam 6.2

Sagar 7.2

Khandwa 7.4

Gwalior 7.5

Betul 7.5

Indore 7.8

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:56 PM IST