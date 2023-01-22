Bhopal: ‘ISRO vigorously working on Gaganyaan Mission’

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working on many ambitious programmes and Gaganyaan is one of them. Moreover, ISRO is developing a reusable launch vehicle. As the launch cost of satellites is cheap at ISRO facility, developed countries are approaching India to launch their satellites. This was stated by Dr Jaya Saxena, Head SPID, TEOG, National Remote Sensing Centre at ISRO. She is in Bhopal to register her presence at ISRO stall put up on MANIT premises under four-day India International Science Festival. Interacting with Free Press, she spoke about Gaganyaan mission and said most tests had been done for the unmanned mission.

By year end, half humanoid robot will be sent into space. If it succeeds, manned mission will be launched. Under manned mission, which would take place next year, a woman among three, a robot will be sent into space for period of three to seven days. “India is now among the top four countries in space technology in the world,” she said. Now with the arrival of modern technology, it is aspiring to scale further height in space programmes. The number of satellite launches will increase as launch cost is coming down, she added.

Moreover, to tap best young minds, ISRO conducts outreach programmes in which it puts up stalls and interacts with students. A bus has been specially designed to inform about the successful ISRO missions. The bus is known as Space on Wheels. “We also go to rural areas and visit government schools to deliver lectures to students. This is done to create awareness and to tap young minds for Indian space programme,” she said.

