 Bhopal: ISRO Scientist Announces Upcoming Launch Of NISAR Satellite For Global Use
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: ISRO Scientist Announces Upcoming Launch Of NISAR Satellite For Global Use

Bhopal: ISRO Scientist Announces Upcoming Launch Of NISAR Satellite For Global Use

The data received through satellites is useful for the common man at every moment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ISRO is soon going to launch NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) in collaboration with NASA and it will be useful for the whole world, said Saksham Joshi, a scientist from the National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad.

“Through this, we will be able to find out about the moisture of the soil. It will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), which will work in space for the next 10 years,” Joshi added. Joshi was in the city on Wednesday to attend an event organised at the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) to mark the first Indian Space Day (on August 23).

Read Also
Bhopal: Dispute Erupts After IASE Plants Saplings On DIET Land, Disrupting Model DIET Construction...
article-image

About Indian Space Day, Joshi said it is being celebrated for the first time. “Nowadays, it is the need of hour, so that people become aware about space science because most of our daily tasks have now become dependent on space technology,” he said. The data received through satellites is useful for the common man at every moment. Food delivery, rainfall forecast, accurate information about heat and cold are being received through satellite.

There is a constant need to improve space technology. This will make our life simpler, Joshi added. Besides, minister for water resources Tulsi Silawat launched Digital Water Atlas, dedicated to the public. Prize distribution ceremony of various contests was held.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Vakola Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl Thrice, Took Her To Gujarat After Befriending Her On Instagram
Mumbai: Vakola Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl Thrice, Took Her To Gujarat After Befriending Her On Instagram
Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist Woman With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Cites Discrimination And Exploitation
Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist Woman With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Cites Discrimination And Exploitation
Navi Mumbai: Body Found In Vashi Creek Identified As 32-Year-Old Missing Delivery Boy; Suspected Suicide Due To Debt And Gambling
Navi Mumbai: Body Found In Vashi Creek Identified As 32-Year-Old Missing Delivery Boy; Suspected Suicide Due To Debt And Gambling
Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi Criticises Central And State Governments Over Rising Violence Against Women, Demands Justice
Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi Criticises Central And State Governments Over Rising Violence Against Women, Demands Justice
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: ISRO Scientist Announces Upcoming Launch Of NISAR Satellite For Global Use

Bhopal: ISRO Scientist Announces Upcoming Launch Of NISAR Satellite For Global Use

Bhopal: Investment Facilitation Centre To Be Established In Every District, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Investment Facilitation Centre To Be Established In Every District, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Dispute Erupts After IASE Plants Saplings On DIET Land, Disrupting Model DIET Construction...

Bhopal: Dispute Erupts After IASE Plants Saplings On DIET Land, Disrupting Model DIET Construction...

Kurian Files RS Nomination In Presence Of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; Traffic Jam Hits Bhopal During...

Kurian Files RS Nomination In Presence Of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; Traffic Jam Hits Bhopal During...

Unplated: Hundreds Of Traditional Dishes Vanish From Regional Thalis In Bhopal

Unplated: Hundreds Of Traditional Dishes Vanish From Regional Thalis In Bhopal