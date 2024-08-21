Bhopal: ISRO Scientist Announces Upcoming Launch Of NISAR Satellite For Global Use

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ISRO is soon going to launch NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) in collaboration with NASA and it will be useful for the whole world, said Saksham Joshi, a scientist from the National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad.

“Through this, we will be able to find out about the moisture of the soil. It will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), which will work in space for the next 10 years,” Joshi added. Joshi was in the city on Wednesday to attend an event organised at the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) to mark the first Indian Space Day (on August 23).

About Indian Space Day, Joshi said it is being celebrated for the first time. “Nowadays, it is the need of hour, so that people become aware about space science because most of our daily tasks have now become dependent on space technology,” he said. The data received through satellites is useful for the common man at every moment. Food delivery, rainfall forecast, accurate information about heat and cold are being received through satellite.

There is a constant need to improve space technology. This will make our life simpler, Joshi added. Besides, minister for water resources Tulsi Silawat launched Digital Water Atlas, dedicated to the public. Prize distribution ceremony of various contests was held.