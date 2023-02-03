Bhopal: Islam Nagar is now Jagdishpur; Mixed response to change of name

Photo grapher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Changing name of Islam Nagar to Jagdishpur has evoked mixed reactions in village. Mostly, people have welcomed the decision of state government calling it “historic”. They said that it showed that India was coming out of slave mentality and had taken another step towards Hindu Rashtra.

At the same time, people will have to face teething problems like changing named of place Aadhaar, PAN, voter cards and bank documents.

Exceprts

Organise camp

Javed Khan said, “Whether it is Islam Nagar or Jagdishpur, it hardly matters for people. People are already using Jagdishpur. Now, administration should take initiative for changing name in documents by organising camps here. Otherwise, we will have take leave from job and move from pillar to post.”

Hindu Rashtra

Manohar Jain, trader, said, “It is a good initiative of government to change name of Islam Nagar to Jagdishpur, a step towards concept of Hindu Rasthra. Besides, with change of name of Islam Nagar shows end of slave mentality.”

Pleasure

Kalyan Singh said, “It gave me immense pleasure when I heard that government has changed the name of Islam Nagar as Jagdishpur. Now, we feel that something we have got. It is good move of the government to end slave mentality.”

Welcome step

Sarpanch Sulekha Bablu Kushwah said, “The decision of state government regarding changing name of Islam Nagar to Jagdishpur show that we are inching towards being a Hindu Rashtra. We all should welcome it as it is end of slave mentality.”

