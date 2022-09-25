Bhopal: Iron rod trader duped of Rs 7 lakh, police clueless

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police station staff have registered a case pertaining to cheating, said police on Sunday. Police station incharge Raasbihari Sharma told media that a supplier Umashankar Mishra from Chhattisgarh filed a complaint that he had supplied iron rods in Bhopal through Aniruddh Mehra alias Neeraj. The latter posed as a salesman.

The total consignment worth Rs 22 lakh was delivered on March 11 this year. Mehra paid Rs 15 lakh to Mishra while the remaining sum of Rs 7 lakh was pending.

After several reminders, salesman Mehra did not turn up and stopped responding on the phone.

The police have registered the case under Section 420 of IPC and have started searching for the accused. The complainant did not know Neeraj and finding it hard to search him.