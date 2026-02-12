 Bhopal Irani Dera Raid: 27 Sent To Jail, 11 Taken On Remand
Bhopal Irani Dera Raid: 27 Sent To Jail, 11 Taken On Remand

Police said 14 of the 39 accused arrested during the Irani Dera operation are hardened criminals with serious cases across multiple states. Wanted Shahadat Hussain, carrying a Rs 1.30 lakh reward, was taken on transit remand. While 27 accused were sent to jail, 11 are on remand for interrogation into interstate gang networks and vehicle theft rackets.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Irani Dera Raid: 27 Sent To Jail, 11 Taken On Remand | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police investigations have revealed that out of the 39 accused arrested during the operation at IraniDera, 14 were hardened criminals with serious cases such as robbery, fraud and theft registered against them in more than half a dozen states.

One key arrested accused, Shahadat Hussain, a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1.30 lakh from Pratapgarh and Rajgarh, has been taken on transit remand by the Rajgarh Police. Several serious cases are registered against him in multiple districts.

Police teams from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states have also reached Bhopal and are preparing to take custody of accused persons.

article-image

On Thursday, Nishatpura Police produced 27 accused in court, following which they were sent to jail. Meanwhile, 11 criminals have been taken on police remand for further interrogation. Officials said their questioning is expected to reveal crucial details about interstate gang networks, stolen vehicle supply chains, and the identities of gang kingpins.

Investigations further revealed that several accused had been evading arrest using fake names, forged addresses and false bail sureties.

