Bhopal Irani Dera Raid: 27 Sent To Jail, 11 Taken On Remand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police investigations have revealed that out of the 39 accused arrested during the operation at IraniDera, 14 were hardened criminals with serious cases such as robbery, fraud and theft registered against them in more than half a dozen states.

One key arrested accused, Shahadat Hussain, a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1.30 lakh from Pratapgarh and Rajgarh, has been taken on transit remand by the Rajgarh Police. Several serious cases are registered against him in multiple districts.

Police teams from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states have also reached Bhopal and are preparing to take custody of accused persons.

On Thursday, Nishatpura Police produced 27 accused in court, following which they were sent to jail. Meanwhile, 11 criminals have been taken on police remand for further interrogation. Officials said their questioning is expected to reveal crucial details about interstate gang networks, stolen vehicle supply chains, and the identities of gang kingpins.

Investigations further revealed that several accused had been evading arrest using fake names, forged addresses and false bail sureties.