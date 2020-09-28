Bhopal: IPS officer’s video rattles bureaucracy, VK Singh, Purushottam Sharma lock horns over honey trap case

BHOPAL: A video clip of IPS officer Purushottam Sharma beating up his wife late in the night went viral on social media rattling the bureaucracy.

Sharma courted controversy during an inquiry into the honey trap case. He locked horns with the then director general of police (DGP) VK Singh over the matter.

After the incident, the then chief minister Kamal Nath had removed Sharma from STF and cyber cell and posted him to Public Prosecution Department as its director.

At that time, the dispute was related to a flat in Ghaziabad, which STF took on rent.

Sharma took the flat from STF on rent, and when Singh objected to it, the room was vacated.

After that incident, Sharma had written a letter to the president of the IPS Association, alleging Singh tried to defame him.

Sharma had written that the flat was taken at Ghaziabad for stay of STF officials during an inquiry but Singh wrongly connected it with the honey trap episode.

Sharma again courted controversy because of a woman, and his family members went against him.

There was a problem in his promotion. But the BJP government elevated him to the post of special DG.

The video clip of Sharma beating up his wife has again kicked up a storm in his life.

Although no FIR has been lodged against him as to the above incident, his problems are likely to increase in coming days.

The son of Sharma has complained to the higher-ups about the incident, but his wife has yet to lodge a plaint in a police station.

As the matter is related to high-profile people, pressure is being mounted on the police station concerned to give due consideration before registering an FIR.

Sharma was defamed at the national level after the video clip went viral. But Sharma is speaking against his wife before the media.

Sharma is saying to the media that he has been in trouble for many years, and is ready to divorce his wife.

Sharma found in woman scribe’s house

The woman, in whose house Priya Sharma found her husband Purushottam Sharma, is a media person. The woman is working for a private channel. It was Priya Sharma who made the video clip about her husband’s presence in the woman’s house. On seeing her husband in the woman’s house, she flew off the handle. The incident of beating up took place only after that.