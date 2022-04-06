Bhopal: IPL betting in moving car, three nabbed, labourer, vegetable seller involved

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber cell police here have arrested three accused who were operating IPL cricket match betting in a moving car, said police on Wednesday.

Of late, it has been observed that bettors are inventing new methods to remain far from police eyes. The cricket season has started and so has the betting by bookies in the city.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told Free Press that they received information that some youths were taking IPL cricket betting booking in a moving car.

The police laid a trap and stopped the car (MP-04-CP-5377) and found three youths in it. The police found that they were using mobile phones, laptop for betting. They used high speed internet package of a cellular company to run their business uninterrupted.

The police have arrested Sameer Beg (22), resident of Chhola Marghat area. He is vegetable seller and has studied up to class 10.

The other accused Prince Tripathi, resident of Satyagyan Nagar of Chhola area, has studied up to class 12 and is a property dealer. The police have also arrested Laxminarayan Rajak (33), resident of Navjeevan colony of Chhola Mandir area. He is a labourer who has passed class 12.

The police have seized four mobile phones worth Rs 1.50 lakh, laptop worth Rs 60,000, Rs 21,000 and car worth Rs 7 lakh from them.

