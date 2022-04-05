Chhattisgarh: Police arrest 96 bookies involved in IPL betting as per instructions of CM Bhupesh Baghel

Police have initiated statewide strong actions against the bookies of IPL in the state and arrested 96 bookies within 48 hours. It also recovered cash of Rs 10 lakh from its possessions. The actions were taken as per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, states a government statement.

A few days back, Raipur Police arrested 13 bookies in the act of IPL betting. The police had seized 69 mobiles and 7 laptops and also the betting slates worth lakhs of rupees from these bookies were also recovered.

In view of the frequent complaints of betting on IPL received in the state, to curb the illegal practice, CM Bupesh Baghel instructed all the superintendents of police to expedite the action against bookies.

Consequently, police monitored the activities of the bookies and carried out swift action and arrested the bookies against whom the complaints were pending, the official communique said.

In the last 48 hours, 17 bookies in 15 cases in Raipur range, 15 bookies in 08 cases in Durg range, 38 bookies in 28 cases in Bilaspur range, 05 bookies in 05 cases in Sarguja range and 21 bookies in 13 cases of Bastar range have been arrested for playing offline/online betting related to IPL, the communique said.

In the due course, police also recovered and seized Rs 10 lakh rupees and the equipment used to commit the crime including computers, mobiles etc.

