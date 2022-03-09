Bhopal: Investigation into state plane crash finds faults with pilots and aviation department

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Investigation that was carried out by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has found that the state government’s DoA (Department of Aviation) used the carrier aircraft as a cargo plane without seeking exemption from the DGCA, as per the report a copy of which is available with Free Press.

“VT-MPQ was certified by the DGCA in the normal category passenger aircraft and was authorized to carry passengers only and not cargo. However, the aircraft was carrying Cargo in the passenger compartment,” points out the investigation report.

Post removal of the seats, no DGCA approval was obtained for the revised load and trim. The report also points that the aircraft was not insured at the time of the accident.

The state aircraft -seven seater Beechcraft Super King Air B200GT, VT-MPQ that was pressed in service of VVIPS was carrying 71 boxes of Remdesivir injections on May 6, 2021 from Indore airport to Gwalior when it crash-landed on Gwalior runway after hitting the ‘arrestor barriers’. Three people onboard including commanding pilot Majid Akhtar along with co-pilot Shiv Jaiswal sustained minor injuries.

After the crash the state government suspended the pilot Majid Akhtar in November, 2021 while DGCA suspended his flying license for a year from the date of accident. In February 2022, the MP government handed a chargesheet to Majid Akhtar holding him accountable for a loss of 85 crores which included Rs 25 crores that the government had to spend to hire a private helicopter after the crash.

Raising questions on functioning of the aviation department the report said the Accountable Manager of the department of aviation didn’t have aviation background.

Senior official from DoA, wishing not to be named said that the government has been trying to appoint Accountable Manager for long and will do it soon.

The report point out that pilot was flying dangerously low disregarding the norms causing the aircraft colliding into the arrester barrier at the runway. It also holds the co-pilot responsible for ‘lack of assertiveness’ while pointing out systematic failures at various levels at the Gwalior Air Force base as being contributing factors to the accident.

