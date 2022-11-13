Bhopal: Inventions and future possibilities discussed at Resinnovative-2 

Guests at National Seminar Resinnovative-2 in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): National Seminar Resinnovative-2 on innovations in the field of Applied and Pharmaceutical Sciences was organised under the joint aegis of Scan Research Laboratory, Innovare Academic Science at Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST).

As many as 412 participants from 12 states and more than 100 teachers, research scholars and institution directors were present in the seminar. In all 117 posters and 53 oral paper presentations were made at the seminar.

Dr. Harisingh Gour Central University former VC Professor SP Vyas, spoke on the present inventions and future possibilities and on relation between science and spirituality.

Professor VK Dixit highlighted the possibilities of invention by engineering, pharmacy and science. Regional Director of All India Council for Technical Education CS Verma threw light on the new innovations and how it helped in generating employment. Dr. Avijit Jain, Chairman, Seminar Resinnovative-2, said that the main objective of the seminar was to give a platform to the ideas and innovations

Later in the evening a cultural programme was also organised.