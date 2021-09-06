Bhopal: Intricately carved wooden dancing Ganesh a piece of exquisite workmanship

Bhopal: Mara Chirapam - Ganesh, a wooden sculpture of the lord Ganesh is the first ‘Exhibit of the Week,’ of the month at social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal.

The height and weight of the exhibit, collected from the Chettiar community of Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu in 1998 by the museum are 177 cm and 38 cm.

Director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra said Chettiars were flourishing merchants who mostly traded with the south-east Asian countries. Maximum of their wealth was spent in building palatial houses and in decorating their interiors.

This beautiful four-armed sculpture of dancing Ganesh is shown riding his vehicle Mushak (mouse) on a high lotus pedestal. The image is profusely carved with minute details, heavy ornamentation, and attributes. The upper part of the sculpture is decorated with leaves, flowers, and birds. Chettiar palatial homes were a centre of excellence in wood carving skills. Delicately carved wooden sculptures of God and Goddesses, flora and fauna are important elements present in their architecture, Mishra adds.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Civil society members suggest more cash in hand for doctors at Bhopal Memorial Hospital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:42 PM IST