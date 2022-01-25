Bhopal: Interstate mobile snatcher gang, three arrested in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ashoka garden police on Sunday arrested three interstate gang members who were involved in selling fake mobile phones and snatching them too.

Assistant commissioner of police Virendra Kumar Mishra told media on Monday that two scooter riders looted a mobile phone from a student in vegetables market area on Sunday. The victim Sumit Prajapati, a student of BTech first year, raised alarm. Acting swiftly, a constable posted in the area caught hold of one of the accused though the scooter rider fled from the spot.

Sumit told police that a person named Danish came to him and asked for mobile phone to call his friend. Sumit refused to give mobile phone. Meantime, two scooter riders arrived and snatched the mobile phone and ran away.

When police questioned the accused, he said his name is Danish while two others living in hotel are from Meerut.

The police raided the hotel and arrested Sirajuddin Malik and Nazim Malik. They told police that they members of a gang, which lures common men for selling branded mobile phones at inexpensive price. To convince buyer, they also show fake purchase receipt.

They actually pack a piece glass in mobile cover and lock it with adhesive. And while dealing with the customer, they skilfully change the mobile phones with fake one. As soon as they get the amount from buyer, they flee from the spot. The three told police that they committed similar crime in Bhubaneswar, Jaipur and Kota.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:13 AM IST