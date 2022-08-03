e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Interstate mobile burglary gang busted, one accused from WB

Interstate gang members were caught during a simple vehicle checking by the Kolar police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kolar police have busted a three-member interstate mobile burglary gang and seized as many as 41 mobiles, police said on Wednesday. One of the accused is from West Bengal.

Police station in-charge Chandra Kant Patel told reporters that they were doing routine vehicle checking on Tuesday when three people riding on a motorcycle were stopped.

They were behaving suspiciously and when the police quizzed them they spilled the beans.

The police added that the trio identified as a Arvind Pawar (38), a resident of Pardi Basti Nishatpura, Rang Bahadur Sisodis, a resident of Gandhi Nagar area and Modkalim Shekh (26) of district Malda West Bengal.

The police interrogated them separately. Two accused revealed that they had stolen many mobiles from Bhopal and other places in the state.

WB based accused told the police that he had come to Bhopal to purchase the stolen mobiles.

The police have arrested the trio accused and seized 41 mobiles, including three mobiles used by them, and the motorcycle worth Rs 8 lakh.

