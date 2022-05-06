Bhopal: Interstate bank-breaking gang kingpin arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahdol police have arrested the most wanted interstate gang kingpin who is expert in bank-breaking, said the police on Friday. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the team and gave reward of Rs 10,000 to three police personnel who had caught the accused.

Superintendent of police Shahdol, Avdhesh Kumar Goswami told Free Press that on April 25, the police patrolling party identified suspicious happening in the two banks - Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

When the police tried to check, they saw that three men are running in one direction and one man was running in other direction with a bag.

Police thought that the man with the bag was having the money and they tried to catch him, but he opened a fire on police.

Though no one injured, they arrested the accused. First, the accused pleaded innocence. He stated that he was called by the three to carry a gas cuter cylinder for which he will get Rs 1000.

He also showed a surgery mark on his chest that he had undergone a heart surgery, just to fool the police.

But when the police interrogated the accused, police came to know that he was wanted in several states and his name is Hasan Sheikh alias Hasan Chikna, resident of Malda of West Bengal.

The SP added that he committed similar crimes in Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha.

The SP further said that the Shahdol police have contacted the police of several states and have called them to interrogate the accused.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:51 PM IST