Bhopal: Interstate arm suppliers' gang busted, 8 arrested

Bhopal: Police have busted an interstate gang of arm suppliers with the arrest of 8 persons. The cops have found 30 illegal firearms from their possession. Speaking to media persons, the officials of the crime branch revealed the accused would buy firearms for Rs 10,000 to 15000 and then sell it in other districts at double the price.

The action was taken by a team of crime branch following the arrest of one of the accused Pappu aka Badal kewat who had come to deliver a pistol in Mandideep from Vidisha.

The accused while heading to Mandideep had come to Bhopal and was held by the sleuths. He initially tried to mislead the cops saying he has only one pistol that he will deliver to his friend.

However, when grilled by the police the accused revealed that he was part of a nexus involved in supplying firearms.

Later, on being quizzed he revealed names of his other associates who were involved in the sale of firearms in Bhopal and other areas.

Police said two of the accused are facing serious charges like murder in Morena.

Crime branch officials said the accused would purchase and sell used firearms on lesser rates.

Most of their customers were people who wanted to carry illegal guns that are available at a lesser price but it is likely that these weapons may have been used in crimes, said police.

Police will also book the persons who were to be delivered the firearms. The names of their customers are yet to be disclosed, said ASP Gopal Dhakad from the crime branch.

The accused were identified as Pappu Kewat, 41; Manoj Singh Rajpoot,35; Gajendra Singh,24; Gyan Singh, 42; Golu Ahirwar,19; Gagan Rajpoot,29; Anand Sharma,46, and Deepak Rajpoot, 27.

The accused are residents of different parts of the state but were living in Vidisha, said police.

Further investigations are underway, said Dhakad.