Bhopal: Inter-univeristy badminton championship concludes, Governor fetes winners

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of four-day inter-university badminton championship held at the newly constructed sports complex at RGPV University in the city.

'Sports is not just about winning and losing. They have an important place in our life. They not only help us to develop physically but also mentally. Sports change our perspective towards life and develop positive approach,' he said.

Patel presented awards to winners. When he came to know that a player from Savitri Bhai Phule University, Pune, has been injured and couldnít come to podium to receive award, he walked up to ambulance and felicitated her.

Governor Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emphasising on development of sports infrastructure in the country.

'Khelo Gujarat campaign was started for the first time during his term as chief minister, which became Khelo India scheme. Modi's work in this sector has changed the attitude of government and society towards sports. The Fit India Movement has included exercise in the daily routine of the common man for a better and healthier life,'he added.

In all, 614 players from 133 teams from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh participated in the competition.

Winners

Barkatullah University, Bhopal, won gold, Savitribai Phule University, Pune, won silver and Devi Ahilyabai University, Indore, won bronze in women's category. In men's category, Savitribai Phule University bagged gold, Devi Ahilyabai University won silver and Shivaji Vishwavidyalaya, Kolhapur, won bronze medal.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:41 PM IST