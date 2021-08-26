Bhopal: Intel sleuths confident on ‘Pak zindabad’ sloganeering in Ujjain programme

Bhopal: Despite claim by certain Opposition leaders and others, intelligence wing of Madhya Pradesh police is confident that the slogan raised during a programme in Ujjain recently was 'Pakistan zindabad', not 'Qazi Saheb zindabad', as per an official of the department.

"We have a copy of the original video clip. There is not even an iota of confusion on the slogan. 'Pakistan zindabad' can be heard clearly, not once but more than twice. Even otherwise, police proceeded to take action in this case only after examining the video very minutely and comprehensively, said the official talking to Free Press and wanting not to be quoted.

The officer said, "Home minister Narottam Mishra's statement is correct that there is hardly any slogan like 'Qazi Saheb zindabad' coined in any part of world. The theory of 'Qazi Saheb zindabad' appears to be an afterthought after morphing of the audio in the video clip. Police are investigating the matter."

The officer said the slogan shouting during the programme appeared to be linked with re-emergence of Taliban in Afghanistan.

"Though it's too early to say how big problem it's going to be for us in the time to come, Taliban appears to be a big threat to policing as Ujjain incident seems to be an indication of the victory of extremism in Afghanistan leaving its impact on a section of youth in Madhya Pradesh, that too in those areas where radicalisation in a part of society is already a big problem", he said.

The officer said, "Pakistan zindabad has not come as a surprise to us as Taliban a factor particularly after CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), Article 370 and Ram Temple that seems to have given a ray of hope to a section of society that any lost ground can be recaptured even after decades. This is going to pose a big challenge to us in policing not only in Madhya Pradesh but other parts of the country as well", said the official.

Notably, police booked as many as 16 people in Ujjain under sedition charges, including four who were booked under National Security Act (NSA), out of whom 10 were arrested on a complaint based on a video clip in which certain people allegedly raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan on Monday.

Based on social media messages and a video clip doing the rounds senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, several other Opposition leaders claimed that it's 'Qazi saheb zindabad' slogan that was raised during the programme.

On this, home minister Narottam Mishra said, "Singh should lead such elements who raised Pakistan zindabad slogan to Pakistan."

