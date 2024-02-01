Bhopal: Institutions Providing Shelter To Children Must Register Themselves, Say Experts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), and Women and Child Development Department wish to emphasise the mandatory requirement for registration under Section 41 of the Juvenile Justice Act- 2015, following the recent exposure of the illegal children's home in Tara Sewania.

Experts from the institution said that according to the section 41 of the Juvenile Justice Act- 2015, it was specifically made clear that if any institution is providing shelter to the children under care and protection, then it is mandatory to get registered.

It was part of training-cum-workshop under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme Mission Vatsalya in the meeting hall of the zila panchayat on Wednesday. Around 170 participants including welfare police officers posted in all the police stations of the district, chairpersons and members of the Child Welfare Committee and Juvenile Justice Board, special juvenile police unit, superintendents of child care institutions, caseworkers, project officers, supervisors, district level committee constituted under Section 54 took part in it.

They were informed about Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and Model Rules, 2016, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act- 2012, entry of children under care and protection on Vatsalya Portal, adoption, fostercare, sponsorship and aftercare scheme, Bal Ashirwad etc. in detail. The participants were told that if anyone gets any information about an institution or organisation that provides shelter to children, then they should immediately inform the District Programme Officer, District Child Protection Officer, Child Welfare Committee and the competent authority.