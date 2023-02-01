Bhopal: Instead of servant, Shivraj should play role of ruler, says Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti who has launched an angry tirade against the sale of liquor criticized current Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday. According to Uma, Chouhan should play the role of a ruler instead of a servant.

Chouhan has only eight months left, she said, adding that she is with the BJP, and the party would form the government, but he should be in the role of a ruler.

Taking the government to task, she said that the people’s representatives should make the excise policy in which the officers and liquor contractors should not interfere.

She said that the BJP and the government should make the policy and the officers should only implement it.

If the liquor contractors incur losses, they should do some other business, she said, adding that the politicians are people’s representatives and officers public servants.

The excise policy should not be framed keeping in mind the interests of liquor contractors but the future of the youths and women, she said.

It is because of Uma’s strong opposition that the government has not been able to announce the new excise policy. The government will find it difficult to concede to Uma’s demands in connection with the liquor policy.

The government and the BJP are making all efforts to pacify Uma so that she does not create any problem.

