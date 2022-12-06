Bhopal: Instead of local liquor, tribals enjoy foreign wine

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The side-effects of the excise policy made this year have begun to crop up. According to the excise policy, the outlets selling the country-made liquor have also been allowed to vend the foreign-made liquor.

Similarly, the shops selling foreign-made liquor have been permitted to market local liquor.

Consequently, the consumption of foreign-made liquor in the tribal areas has increased.

On the one hand, the government has brought an excise policy to encourage people to consume heritage liquor. On the other hand, those who are living in tribal areas are consuming foreign-made liquor.

According to the statistics available with the Free Press, there is 72% increase in consumption of foreign-made liquor in Alirajpur in November this year in comparison to the same period last year.

Similarly, more than 20% people are consuming foreign-made liquor in Betul, 69.9% in Dhar, 466% in Jhabua and 8% in Mandla.

Sources in the Excise Department said that it happened, because country-made liquor as well as foreign-made liquor is available in one outlet. Besides tribal areas, there are some other places where more people are enjoying foreign-made liquor.

In 38 districts, the number of people consuming foreign-made made liquor has shot up. On the other hand, there are 14 districts where the number of people gulping down foreign-made liquor has declined.

The number of people swallowing liquor has declined in Anuppur, Barwani, Dewas, Datia, Dindori, Katni, Khandwa, Khargone, Morena, Niwari, Shahdol, Shivpuri, Singrauli and Umaria. In other districts, however, the liquor consumption has increased.