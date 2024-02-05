Bhopal: Inspired By PM”s Mann Ki Baat, Activist Forms Team Of 50 Youth For De-Addiction Awareness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, monthly radio programme, social activist Shubham Sharma from Bhopal has formed a team of 50 youth for public awareness about de-addiction. “In 2014, the PM in the initial edition of his Mann Ki Baat had asked the youth to stay away from drugs. He has said that when we see a youth taking drugs, call him bad or good but the reality is that the youth is not bad, but the evil lies in the drugs and intoxication,” Sharma said.

Impressed by this, he started raising awareness against drug addiction during his college days, for this he made a lot of efforts and started going to school-colleges of the city to raise awareness against drug abuse under Drug Freedom Campaign. There is a team of about 50 youth , who work to spread awareness against drug addiction, he said.

Sharma has studied Hindi Journalism from IIMC, Delhi, and has been working in the field of social service since childhood. He had taken out a funeral march for drug addicts in Bhopal for drug awareness, which was highly appreciated. He had got the de-addiction film, made by the Social Justice Department, telecasted in theatres so that people could become aware against drug addiction. Sharma's goal is to free at least 12 people from drug addiction every year, so that people can become free from this evil.