Bhopal: Inspirational session organised for students of Mithi Gobindram Public school

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): With the objective of ingraining good habits and cultural values among the tender-aged children of Mithi Gobinram public school, an inspirational session was organised for them. The session was organised on January 4, 2023 for Class 1 students, on January 12 for Class 2 and on Saturday for Class 3 students.

Chairman of the institution, Siddh Bhauji addressed the students present in the session and advised them to come to school after seeking blessings of their parents and the elderly. In addition to this, he also said that students must wake up early in the morning to study, must consume sprouts, should keep good company, should not waste food and must pray to God everyday.

Coordinator Mini Nair advised the students to respect their elders, share everything with them and help the needy. Towards the end of the session, Siddh Bhauji distributed drawing colours and pens to all the students.

