Bhopal: ‘Innovation Festival 2023’ begins at Regional Science Centre

Mohammad Akdas Lari and Noor Ulhuda with All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) bike |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students from schools and colleges and grassroot innovators from Madhya Pradesh have showcased their innovations at Regional Science Centre (RSC) under Innovation Festival 2023.

Science and Technology minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha inaugurated the three-day festival on Tuesday. The event was organised by RSC in collaboration with MP Startup Centre, Department of MSME.

Harish and Devesh Singh showcasing lake cleaner boat. |

They have displayed their new innovative models/projects and products in three categories (i.e. School, College and Grassroot).

Two engineering students Mohammad Akdas Lari and Noor Ulhuda have designed an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) bike. The fuel tank less bike is typically built using a combination of existing components and newly fabricated parts to create a bike that can handle a variety of terrains, including off-road and rough terrain.

It has various features including fuel tankless bike (no fuel tank is there to reduce weight ), customised frame design for optimal weight distribution and ground clearance, high-performance engine and drive train for improved power and fuel efficiency, long-travel suspension system to absorb shocks and vibrations, off-road tires for better traction on rough terrain and durable and lightweight construction materials. It has rider safety features such as protective gear, roll bars, and seat belts.

Science and Technology minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha seeing an exhibit at Regional Science Centre (RSC) in the city on Tuesday under ‘Innovation Festival 2023’ . |

Lari is doing engineering in automobile branch in RGPV UIT whereas Ulhuda is doing BCom from All Saints College.

Medical and mass communication students Harish Singh and Devesh Singh have displayed a lake cleaner boat, which removes garbage from water in 25 minutes. “It was very sad to see garbage in the water of Bhopal's big lake, then we came to know about the process of cleaning the garbage from the water. I came to know that municipal corporation has a machine, which is quite expensive. After seeing all this, the idea of making a machine came to mind, which can easily remove the garbage at low cost,” Singh said.