Bhopal: Indore trader booked for failure to honour Rs 50L supply orders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than half a dozen of traders here have filed a complaint against the Indore-based businessman Jagdish Jogi for failure to supply interior decoration material worth Rs 50 lakh, said the Kohefiza police on Friday.

Police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia said that Jogi had taken Rs 80 lakh advance from more than half a dozen traders in the state capital for supplying the materials, however, he could only deliver goods worth Rs 30 lakh.

One of the interior designing contractors, Satish Kumar, used to buy material from Jogi. He had lured Satish with commission for bringing more customers to his shop. Satish started contacting other contractors and traders in the business to get material from Jogi at very competitive rates.

For a few initial months, Jogi was prompt in supplying the order, but started delaying. He would come up with excuses whenever the Bhopal traders asked him to fulfil his commitment. Jogi allegedly even threatened the traders with dire consequences when they confronted him. The traders then approached the police and lodged a complaint against Jogi.

The police have registered a case under Section 406 of IPC and have started investigations. A police team will go to Indore in connection with the case.

