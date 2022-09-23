e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal NIA Raid: Seven days remand to four PFI members

Bhopal NIA Raid: Seven days remand to four PFI members

It’s being said that the accused used to send money into the accounts of lured youths in connection with different kinds of works including publicity.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
NIA team producing arrested PFI members in district court Bhopal. News sent earlier. |

Bhopal (Mahdya Pradesh): A Special court of NIA sent four members of the PFI group into a seven day remand here on Friday. The members of PFI were produced before NIA Court amid tight security arrangements and before being taken to court, they were taken to JP Hospital for health check up.

Sources said that the investigative agency has put up bank transactions of the accused before court apart from incriminating documents seized from their possession. It’s being said that the accused used to send money into the accounts of lured youths in connection with different kinds of works including publicity. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 11 accused, including 10 residents of Madhya Pradesh, in a case related to the recovery of explosive from a private car in Rajasthan about six months ago, an official said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Terrorists, rapists, convicts of other crimes will have to spend entire life in jail
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Matter of pride for state, says CM Chouhan as state gets top place in west zone in Swachh...

MP: Matter of pride for state, says CM Chouhan as state gets top place in west zone in Swachh...

Bhopal: Four people find diamond in Panna

Bhopal: Four people find diamond in Panna

Bhopal NIA Raid: Seven days remand to four PFI members

Bhopal NIA Raid: Seven days remand to four PFI members

Bhopal: Husband, wife booked for raping minor

Bhopal: Husband, wife booked for raping minor

MP: Hatred is against terrorism, not Islam, says HM Narottam Mishra

MP: Hatred is against terrorism, not Islam, says HM Narottam Mishra