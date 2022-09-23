Bhopal NIA Raid: Seven days remand to four PFI members

NIA team producing arrested PFI members in district court Bhopal. News sent earlier. |

Bhopal (Mahdya Pradesh): A Special court of NIA sent four members of the PFI group into a seven day remand here on Friday. The members of PFI were produced before NIA Court amid tight security arrangements and before being taken to court, they were taken to JP Hospital for health check up.

Sources said that the investigative agency has put up bank transactions of the accused before court apart from incriminating documents seized from their possession. It’s being said that the accused used to send money into the accounts of lured youths in connection with different kinds of works including publicity.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 11 accused, including 10 residents of Madhya Pradesh, in a case related to the recovery of explosive from a private car in Rajasthan about six months ago, an official said.