Bhopal, Indore Metro To Launch NCMC Smart Cards From November 12, Passengers To Get 25% Fare Discount; Check Price, Recharge Details | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPRDC) is set to introduce the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for metro passengers in Bhopal and Indore from Nov 12.

Passengers will be able to use the card for metro rides and avail a 25% concession on every trip. The NCMC card can also be used at metro stations across the country where the facility is available.

What is an NCMC card?

The NCMC card is a modern smart card and will help metro passengers avoid the inconvenience of taking a ticket every time. The NCMC card can be used for entry and exit at metro stations.

It will also help in cutting down the queues at ticket booking centres as well. Passengers can purchase the NCMC from ticket counters at Bhopal and Indore metro stations.

The minimum fee to obtain the NCMC is Rs 50, which is non-refundable. After this, passengers can recharge it and use it for metro rides according to their convenience. Multiple options have been provided for recharging the NCMC.

Passengers can add money to the NCMC card through ticket counters at metro stations, ticket vending machines (TVMs) and the MP Metro mobile app.

25% concession will continue on NCMC

The previously provided 25% concession on single journeys will continue on the NCMC as well.

This concession will be available on those journeys whose fare is more than Rs 20. This facility will be available at both Bhopal and Indore metro stations.