Bhopal: Indoor final shooting range still under construction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only four days are left to kick-off the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rifle and Pistol World Cup, 2023, but construction work of the indoor final shooting range at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy has yet to be completed. The World Cup will begin on March 20.

With four days left for the tournament to begin, both exterior and interior works have been pending, which are a harbinger of the tournament possibly becoming a fiasco at the academy. The construction workers are working 24X7 to complete the work before the prestigious tournament.

A construction worker said, ‘We are working here day and night to complete the project. We are trying our best to finish it in three days. Interiors are almost done; now we are mainly working on the exterior.’

The under-construction final shooting range was supposed to be completed by the first week of next month. The shooting range that is being constructed will be India’s first indoor, final shooting range. The government is investing approximately Rs 25 crore to construct Asia's best-equipped and India's first indoor final shooting range.

The range will have an area of 80x35 square metre. There are three shooting ranges: 50 metre, 25 metre and 10 metre. The workers are slogging it out day and night to complete the structure before the tournament.