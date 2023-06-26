Bhopal: Indira Gandhi’s Descendents Still Not Ready To Apologize For Emergency, Says BJP Leader Tarun Chug

Indira Gandhi | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug said that dejected by the rising respect and power of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some foreign powers are appalled and want to hamper the progress of the country. It is unfortunate that few leaders of the country are working like a tool kit for them, said Chug addressing the Prabudhjan Sammelan organised by BJP in Bhopal on Sunday.

Talking about the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, Chug said that her descendents were still not ready to seek apology for the atrocities committed during that period.

They are still arrogant and when Congress was in power during 2004-2014, the status of Gandhi family was bigger than that of the then Prime Minister, said the BJP leader. “Rahul Gandhi by tearing the bill had shown that Gandhi family was much bigger than the Union government,” he added.

Speaking of the Opposition parties forming an alliance against the Modi government, the BJP leader said it is an irony that followers of great leaders like Rammanohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narayan were bowing down before the Gandhi family. Such an alliance wants a weak government so that they enjoy more power, he added.

BJP State President VD Sharma, MP Pragya Singh Thakur also attended the programme. Later, the BJP leaders felicitated the MISA Bandi’s.

