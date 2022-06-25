Bhopal: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya hosts lecture on 'Korean Kissagoi'

Picasa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal organised an online lecture on the topic 'Korean Kissagoi' on Friday. The event was organised under the museum’s popular Lecture Series.

Artist Seung Ah Kim said that folklore and tales constitute an important part of cultural heritage and have been playing a vital role in educating people and also controlling human behaviour.

This most valued heritage has been inherited orally through generations across the world. She narrated the popular story of a lion and rabbit in South Korea. The story contained the message of loving oneself and protecting oneself. A large number of students and museum staff of Anant National University including Professor Galla were present in the event.

The event was presided over by Rakesh Bhatt, assistant curator, programme.