Bhopal: India's first rural tribal technical training begins today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The country's first rural tribal technical training will be held at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium (Minto Hall) here in the city on Friday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar will inaugurate the event at 11 am.

Managing Director, CRISP, Shrikant Patil said that the training programme is being conducted for the first time in Madhya Pradesh on an experimental basis. After successful operation of this pilot project in the state, the project will be implemented across the country.

He said in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill and Entrepreneurship and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), 'Parliamentary Sankul Project' is being launched for tribal youths.

About 250 beneficiaries from 17 clusters of selected 17 districts from 6 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Odisha will take part in the first phase of an 'Experimental Project'.

He said the idea of?íParliamentary Scheduled Tribal Cluster Development Project' was presented and a plan was prepared to start it in a two-day conference of 40 MPs in Mumbai. For the implementation of this scheme, 49 groups have been selected from 15 states of India by 40 tribal MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Patil added

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:04 AM IST