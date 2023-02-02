Bhopal: Indian Youth Congress criticises police for putting shackles on NSUI leader

File photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members have criticised the police action taken against the NSUI leader by putting shackles on his arrest, in a press conference here on Thursday.

On Wednesday the TT Nagar police had arrested NSUI leader Ravi Parmar and sent him to jail. When he was arrested he was put under shackles and also tied to a handcuff.

The leader and para-medical students were sitting in front of medical education minister Vishwas Sarang’s residence, demanding his resignation.

IYC spokesperson Vivek Tripathi said that the leader was paraded in the open along with the shackles as he was a dreaded criminal. For the past three years, lakhs of students are running pillar to post demanding examination, because the university is not organising it. On the other hand, the police lashed out on protesters like they attack criminals.

He warned the government that if they did not withdraw their atrocious policy against the Congress, they will uproot the BJP government from the state.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)