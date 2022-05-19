Bhopal: Indian People's Theatre Association’s ‘Dhai Akhar Prem’ welcomed with ‘Jangeet’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Hum gali-gali mein payar ki Shamma Jalayenge…’ and ‘Jab tak roti ke prashno per rakha rahega bhari pathar…’

These Jangeets were presented at Gandhi Bhavan in the city on Thursday to welcome the team of Sanskritik Yatra ‘Dhai Akhar Prem,’ organised by Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA).

In the 75th year of independence, the Yatra passing through five states, reached Bhopal on the 41st day via Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh. Programmes are being held at more than 250 places.

Besides, ‘Dacoit Chuha,’ directed by Deepak Nema and ‘Champak Van,’ Yogesh Parihar were staged .

21 comrades of IPTA who participated in the Yatra were welcomed and given a set of 20 books and pamphlets. These booklets and books were given by Eklavya, Eka and IPTA.

National General Secretary Rakesh Veda (Lucknow) said that this yatra would take the constitutional values, collecting the soil of the courtyard of the country's heroes and sending the message of love and harmony, passing through the villages, countryside, cities and towns of the public.

Bhopal Organising Committee President Rajesh Joshi said that IPTA visit to Bhopal will prove to be a milestone for the cultural movement and will start a new culture, which will take forward the spirit of love and brotherhood.

On May 20, it will leave for Indore after the program at Itwara Chowk, Aishbagh and Hathikhana. Before coming to Bhopal, the Yatra was welcomed at Shyampur Doraha of Sehore and Gandhinagar. There will be programmes at Itwara Chowk and Aishbagh before leaving for Indore. Shailendra Shaily, President, IPTA Bhopal proposed vote of thanks.

Thursday, May 19, 2022