Bhopal: Indian colour & water guns flood market ahead of Holi, Chinese products disappear

BHOPAL: Indian colour and Indian water guns flooded in market with 20 per cent to 25 per cent inflated rates ahead of Holi festival.

Chinese colour and syringes are totally disappeared. Dumped items of last Holi are also in market.

As Board Examinations are going on so children have been advised to abstain from Holi celebrations.

However, due to coronavirus scare the excitement that generally accompanies Holi is somewhat diminished.

If the celebration is small and one is playing within ones family members and no outsiders, then there isn't an increased risk of getting the novel virus. It is true that the virus can be transmitted without symptoms, but Holi doesn’t change that.

If one is playing in a larger group, then it is advisable to avoid as it increase ones chances of catching the infection.

As per the vendors, purely Indian herbal colours and watr guns have been made available in the shops. Water guns range from Rs50 to Rs600 in New Market.

Even traders have advised to avoid Holi and gathering. Satish Gangrade said, “It’s not just about the festival though. I would advise people specially children as it is examination times against unnecessary trips to malls, bazaars, conferences, or any public spaces that are crowded.”

“Those exposed to the virus can transmit the infection, and one can’t keep a track of every persons that one comes across,” he said.

“The only thing one can do is lower the odds of getting the infection, so non-essential attendance in crowded places is discouraged,” he said.

“Holi is a social festival. Large groups play together and it takes just one infected person to start off the transmission. It’s just not worth the risk,” he added.