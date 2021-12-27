Bhopal: India clean sweep T20 series 3-0 India-Bangladesh Bilateral series for Blind

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India won the third T20 match against Bangladesh to finish a 3-0 series whitewash here on Sunday, despite losing early wickets in the first-ever bilateral cricket series for the blind.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat. India started well with the bowling helping India to restrict Bangladesh at 132 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, team India lost wickets early but the partnerships among Deepak Malik, Nakul Badanayaka and D Venkateshwara Rao helped India to chase the target in 15.1 overs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Md Asmot Ali was declared the player of the match for the outstanding bowling performance. He received the cash prize of Rs 5000 along with the trophy and certificate.

Additional director general, prison and correctional services, G R Meena, attended the event as the chief guest for the closing ceremony of along with the officials from Cricket Association for the Blind and Cricket Association for the Blind for Madhya Pradesh.

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, the captain of Bangladesh Team spoke about the experiences of playing with the Indian team and how they will perform better in the three-match series of one-day international that starts Monday.

Bangladesh received the runner-up trophy, cash prize of Rs 25000/- and certificates.

Sunil Ramesh was delighted to win his first international T20 series as the captain of the Indian team. He appreciated the teamís performance and congratulated Bangladesh for a wonderful display of game.

Players of the series:

Kalpesh Nimbadkar - B1 Category - India

D Venkateshwara Rao - B2 Category - India

Prakash Jayaramiah - B3 Category - India

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 12:21 AM IST