Bhopal: Increase in regular government jobs but decreases in government-run bodies, claim reports

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There has been increase in regular jobs in the government but decrease in government run bodies in the state in the past three years, according to the report tabled by the Finance and Statistics Department in the Assembly on Tuesday.

According to the report, 7,39,771 employees were working in various sectors for the state government in 2017. It has now come down to 6,61,001 in 2021.

Largest fall in terms of strength was observed in Rural Local Bodies, where the numbers reduced from 1,38,855 in 2017 to mere 4941 in 2021.

However, in regular category, employees in the state government have increased from 4,47,262 in 2017 to 5,72,288 in 2021. However, besides this category numbers of employees in other categories have gone down drastically.

In state-run Corporations and Boards, strength of employees have come down from 59,634 in 2017 to 45,559 in 2021.

Even in Urban Local Bodies, numbers of employees came down from 85,961 to 32,933.

The report says that numbers of employees working in Development Authorities also dipped by more than half - from 1687 in 2017 to 784 in 2021.

In state-run universities too, the numbers of employees have been reduced to 4,496 in the year 2021 from 6372 in 2017.

Another 2,26,790 people have been working for the government under the category in which salaries are paid through contingency funds.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:00 AM IST