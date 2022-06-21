Bhopal: In Video, Bantadhar-2 expected to engage in bantadhar in Maharashtra as well, VD Sharma

VD Sharma, the BJP state president | FPJ

#MadhyaPradesh: @BJP4MP president @vdsharmabjp took a jibe at Kamal Nath's appointment as Congress observer on Maharashtra political crisis. Sharma called Nath as Bantadhar. pic.twitter.com/gfDedrd99m — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 21, 2022

FP News Service

Bhopal

As MPCC chief Kamal Nath is set to play a troubleshooter in Maharashtra where the Shiv Sena-led coalition government is facing a bleak future, back home in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is ridiculing the Congress for its choice meant for the problem in Maharashtra.

No MLA listens to him in Madhya Pradesh and MLAs run away, what purpose he will serve in Maharashtra, I am not sure, said Sharma speaking to the media at BJP office in Bhopal on Tuesday, hours after the Congress party appointed Nath as Observer for Maharashtra.

“I guess Mr Bantadhar -2 (Nath) will return after Bantadhar in Maharashtra as well,” he further added.

To add, Nath a trusted lieutenant of Gandhis for decades is often assigned the responsibility of a political firefighter in states where Congress or allies face issues.

To add, the BJP blames duo of Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath for the Congress government losing power in Madhya Pradesh in year 2020, calling them Bantadhar.