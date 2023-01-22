Bhopal: In Search of The Lost Prime Minister highlights Netaji’s death mystery

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A web series, In Search of The Lost Prime Minister, shows the death mystery of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, said director Prakhyat Pandey. Written and directed by Pandey, the periodic drama showcases 1940s and 70s era. The web series was shot in the city. Theatre actors Anoop Joshi, Sanjay Mehta and Prateek Diwan from Bhopal are in lead roles. It comprises six episodes, each of twenty minutes. Pandey told media persons on Sunday that the web series was one of his important projects as it was on freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose.

“I have been working on the project for three years. For this, I have Anuj Dhar’s India’s Biggest Cover-Up, What Happened to Netaji and Chandrachur Ghosh’s Gumnami. I watched videos on YouTube,” he said, adding that the web series was shot in one month. The story revolves around the death mystery of Subhash Chandra Bose and his life happenings including pre and post-death.

Whether Netaji had really died in a plane crash in 1945? Or it was all a conspiracy. The audiences will come to know about Netaji and how his death turned into a mystery,” Pandey added. It will be streamed on Hungama Play, Airtel Xstream and VI Movies and TV.

