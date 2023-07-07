Bhopal: In Last Six Months...167 Minors Fall Prey To Crimes In Bhopal, Girls At High Risk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 167 minors across the state capital have fallen prey to crimes like sexual offences, abuse, online fraud in the last six months. And what is more alarming is that 93 of these minors are girls who have been victim of molestation, sexual assault, domestic abuse, murder and even abetment to suicide, said the senior officials of the Bhopal police commissionerate system admitting that female minors in the city were at higher risk than their male counterparts as compared. The officers said that the safety of minors is a huge challenge before the city police.

Free Press learnt that every third day, a minor girl is either molested or sexually assaulted in the city, mostly in areas including Kolar road, Teela Jamalpura, Ashoka Garden, Jahangirabad and Shahjahanabad. Cyber crooks have not even spared the minors as their inability to understand the gravity of online fraud often puts them in a tight spot. A total of 23 minor kids, especially in the age group of 10-13 years, lost a huge amount of money to online games. Counsellors have pulled up the parents of such children too, and advised them not to hand them over such devices which are linked to their bank accounts.

When Additional Deputy commissioner of police (Women crime), Richa Choubey was contacted and data of the minor accused involved in various crimes in the city was sought, the officer refused saying that the senior officials ‘deliberately’ do not want to disclose the data and wants to focus on the number of minors who were victims of crimes. Sources at the police commissioner office said that in cases of minors becoming subject to crimes, duly counselling sessions are held to make them understand the repercussions and bring them back to mainstream. Sessions with psychologists are also provided to them to ensure they do not resort to the extreme step like suicide.

Deputy commissioner of police (PHQ), Vineet Kapoor, who is in-charge of juvenile crimes, was contacted, who did not revert on the issue with his statement.