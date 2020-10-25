Bhopal: Imposter dupes people on pretext of securing loan, held

A 30-year-old conman, posing as a private bank official, was arrested for duping people in the name of facilitating loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY). The imposter would contact loan seekers and assure to get their loan processed would demand a fee for it. Baghsewania ASI Ramesh Singh Thakur said that accused Rajesh Malviya is a graduate but jobless. He would introduce himself as ICICI Bank official posted at MP Nagar branch. Malviya is a drunkard and with no job in hand, he needed money for it. He found an easy way out to dupe people and make a living.

ASI said that three persons have approached police after they came to know of his arrest. There might be many more, said the cop. Malviya, in the name of processing fee had collected Rs 19,000 from his three victims on promise to get their loan sanctioned. One of the victims is a woman, informed Singh. The complainants are from Katara and Habibganj areas of Bhopal.

The accused would access the details of the loan seekers from his sources. The man promising to get their loan passed would demand a processing fee. However, he disappeared after collecting money. After people came looking for him to get their money back as their loan never got passed, the imposter shifted from Katara. Malviya is being interrogated and he may reveal the names of people he had duped.