Bhopal: Impersonating as CM House official, youth arrested from UP

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police here have arrested a person from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh who posed as an official at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's House.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told Free Press that a complaint was lodged at Saikhera police station in Betul district by a woman.

She said she received a call from Madhya Pradesh CM House on January 21, 2022, and an official calling himself as Praveen Pandey told her that her PM Awas project has been sanctioned and a cheque of Rs 3.50 lakh has been prepared.

Pandey asked to send her identify card, Aadhaar card, bank passbook on his mobile phone. She forwarded the details but she did not get the cheque. After that, the woman filed the complaint at police station on February 4.

The crime branch investigated the case and tracked the number and found it from Kanpur. A trap team was formed and the team arrested accused Pradeep Gautam (20) from Ratgaon village under Ghatampur police station in Kanpur district.

In the statement, the accused said his uncle Dhiraj ran a racket and lured people in the name of PM housing scheme programme. He asked them to pay Rs 2,100 as processing fees to get the cheque. The police have registered the case under Sections 419, 507 of IPC and 84-B, 84-C of IT Act against the accused.

ALSO READ Bhopal: School education minister retracts hijab ban statement within 24 hours

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:58 PM IST