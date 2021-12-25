Bhopal: Illicit liquor worth Rs 2.50 lakh seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod police have arrested a liquor smuggler and have seized illicit liquor worth Rs 2.50 lakh, said the police here on Saturday.

Police station in charge RB Sharma said police received information that a loading autorickshaw carrying illicit liquor entered Bhopal. They launched vehicle check drive at 11 mile area and while checking the vehicles they stopped the rickshaw and caught the driver.

The police searched the rickshaw and found that in six bags, 84 bottles were hidden. The Misrod police registered the case and the accused was presented into the court.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Drop in day temperature infuses chill on Christmas

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:53 PM IST